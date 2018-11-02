James Harden Injury Update: When Will Harden Return?

The early season has been rough for the Houston Rockets. Last year’s Western Conference finalist and home of reigning MVP James Harden has been a shell of its former self thus far–they’ve dropped four games in a row after winning only once, way back on October 20th.

Their achilles heel, it seems, has been chemistry. Though much of last year’s squad is still intact, they’re missing key pieces of the defense in Trevor Ariza and Luc M’bah a Moute, and are still working to incorporate new guys like Carmelo Anthony. On top of that, James Harden and Chris Paul have now missed two games apiece; Paul with a suspension and Harden with a hamstring injury.

The struggles may continue for the Rockets for at least a while longer, though, because as of yesterday James Harden was reported as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Nets:

James Harden doubtful for tomorrow with hopes he will play Saturday in Chicago. Going through full practice today. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) November 1, 2018

The Nets are undoubtedly a weaker team than the superpowered Rockets, but at this point their record says otherwise. They’re 3-5 on the year. And with the Rockets going through a major slump–they were visibly out of whack on Tuesday against the Trailblazers–the continued absence of Harden will be a major blow.

