Yankees To Land James Paxton in Seattle Mariners Trade

James Paxton, SP, Mariners Percent Owned (ESPN): 5.8 On the surface, Paxton's numbers in two starts filling in for the injured Felix Hernandez aren't anything to write home about: 0-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.76 WHIP. But for deep-leaguers, the upside here is difficult to ignore. Paxton, a former top prospect who has battled injuries but compiled a 3.16 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 30 starts over the past three seasons, is throwing absolute gas now. Per FanGraphs , he is throwing from a lower arm slot and averaging nearly 98.0 mph on his fastball, the main reason why he has struck out a drool-worthy 17 in just 9.2 innings. Paxton may be sent back down upon Felix's return, but if can continue to provide this kind of nasty stuff (he drew 20 swinging strikes on 107 pitches last start), he'll find a spot in the rotation. The ceiling is high here, so he's worth a stash. (Getty)

The New York Yankees finalized a trade with the Seattle Mariners that will bring lefty pitcher, James Paxton to the Big Apple.

To complete the deal, the Bronx Bombers shipped three prospects including Justus Sheffield to Seattle.

Sheffield, the Yankees’ top prospect was a Cleveland Indians 2014 first-round pick.

Sheffield, 22 had a 7-6 this season with a 2.48 ERA in 20 starts.

Can confirm Mariners and Yankees are in process of finalizing a deal that will send James Paxton to NY for three prospects, including top-rated RH Justus Sheffield. — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) November 19, 2018

Paxton spent his entire career with the Mariners. The 30-year-old went 11-6 in 28 starts last season and had 3.76 ERA.

Per Yahoo:

Health has always been the thing holding Paxton back, and indeed his inning count the past two years left something to be desired: 160.1 in 2018 and 136 in 2017. Still, the Yankees just need Paxton to be a solid No. 2 with Luis Severino as their ace. With Masahiro Tanaka behind Paxton, the Yankees’ frontline is already much improved.

A plus with Paxton is that he’s under team control until 2021. Salary arbitration should make him a relative bargain for the big-spending Yankees. He earned just $4.9 million in 2018.