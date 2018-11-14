Jimmy Butler Sixers Trade = No Markelle Fultz Start vs. Orlando

Jimmy Butler will start tonight in his Philadelphia 76ers debut vs. the Orlando Magic.

That means one thing: Markelle Fultz will not be in Philly’s starting lineup, this evening.

Per NBC Sports Philly’s Serena Winters: Tonight’s Philadelphia 76ers lineup include: Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, JJ Redick, Wilson Chandler and Joel Embiid.

Butler was the centerpiece in Saturday’s blockbuster trade that shipped forwards Robert Covington and Dario Saric, guard Jerryd Bayless, and a 2020 second-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Butler and forward Justin Patton.

Markelle Fultz, one of two Sixers players to start all 15 games this season, is struggling with his shooting after missing most of his rookie season because of a shoulder injury.

I discussed it Monday afternoon on 97.3 FM ESPN Radio with Dashawn Hendricks and Josh Hennig.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Brett Brown discussed Fultz’s reserve role this afternoon in Orlando.

Per ESPN:

“He’s great,” Brown said of Fultz. “He’s great. He understands, and we can’t say this enough, [Sixers general manager Elton Brand] said this … He’s got so many people in this program that genuinely care for him. He’s one of the team favorites. Just look at how they responded.

“Everybody wants Markelle Fultz to do well. We understand he’s 20 years old and has come in with a tremendous amount of expectations. We all get it. But I feel Markelle Fultz has been surrounded by insulation and friends and team family, and my judgment is he’s fine with it.”

“He’s done nothing wrong. He’s done nothing wrong.”

Jimmy Butler also weighed in on the state of Markelle Fultz.

“I was always just focused on hoops,” Butler said after the Sixers finished up morning shootaround at a suburban Orlando high school. “It’s always fun when I get to compete.”

Per ESPN:

“Not too many things go through my mind when I’m out here between these lines. All I want to do is compete and help my team win.

“Now I’ve got a job to do.”

Jimmy Butler averaged 16.5 points in his career, including four seasons of at least 20.

At the the University of Washington, Fultz, the Sixers’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft shot 47.6% from the field and 41.3% from downtown.

Sixers GM, Elton Brand insists that the acquisition of Jimmy Butler is not a slight of Fultz, but an upgrade in their lineup.

Per Bleacher Report:

“It wasn’t a changed view of Markelle’s future,” Brand said Tuesday afternoon.

“It was more of a changed view of being able to get a superstar right now and seeing where other teams were.”

Added Brand:

“There are some really talented teams [in the Eastern Conference]. … It was just a chance to have our team take another leap.”