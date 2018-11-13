Jimmy Butler: A First Look at His Philadelphia 76ers Locker

The deal is done between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and Jerryd Bayless are off to Minnesota as Jimmy Butler, and Justin Patton arrived in Philly on Monday. Tuesday morning will be exciting for Sixers fans, as Butler will be introduced to the city. Then, he will travel with the team to Orlando to take the court with them for the first time on Wednesday night.

The Sixers were already establishing a groove before the deal was made. But Sixers General Manager, Elton Brand wasted no time trying to make the team even better. Jimmy Butler had to get out of Minnesota. His situation there went sour over the summer, and the team could no longer stand his lack of chemistry with his teammates in the locker room.

Therefore, the T’Wolves dished him out as quickly as possible. Fortunately for Philly, Covington, Saric, and Bayless were enough to land the star forward. After an entire offseason of striking out on much-needed big named stars, the Sixers finally land an established veteran that can take the team above and beyond. “The Process” might’ve taken a different route, but a good move was made by the front office, that’s for sure.

Jimmy Joins the Team

Jimmy Butler will enter the Sixers locker room to see his brand new Rocky/Creed 76ers’ jersey with number 23 on it hanging up. On Wednesday, Butler will finally have the opportunity to wear his new threads when the team takes on the Orlando Magic. It’s unclear how many minutes Butler will play with the team, but I can’t imagine Brett Brown really holding him back.

Butler joins the Sixers while averaging 21-points-per-game, and brings a nice upgrade to the defensive side of the game. The city of Philadelphia is excited for his debut, and there’s a good chance that the Wells Fargo Center will be rocking a lot more than usual when Butler makes his hometown debut on Friday against the Utah Jazz.