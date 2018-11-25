Jimmy Graham Fantasy: Packers TE on Track to Play Week 12

It’s going to take a lot more than a couple of injuries to stop Green Bay Packers’ tight end, Jimmy Graham. The nine-year veteran went down with a thumb injury during last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and the Packers’ feared that Graham was going to end up missing a significant amount of time due to the injury.

As the Packers prepared for Week 12, the team was still undecided on a timeframe for Graham, as he ended up getting diagnosed with a broken thumb. Everybody was shocked to hear that Graham had zero intentions of missing any time. At this point, it looks like it is going to be Graham’s call, and not the Packers.’

The situation got even more complicated though when Graham started dealing with some sort of knee injury though as well. As Graham had every intention of playing through his broken thumb, he was still listed as questionable due to the knee injury. But as the Packers’ head into Week 12 ready to face off against their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, Graham has every intention of playing on Sunday Night Football.

Jimmy Graham Good to Go?

#Packers TE Jimmy Graham, dealing with not only a knee injury but also a broken thumb, is actually on track to play tonight against the #Vikings, source said, barring any complications. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2018

It was shocking to hear that Jimmy Graham was going to push through his thumb injury. For the Packers, that’s excellent news. For Jimmy Graham fantasy owners, that doesn’t really give anybody much hope. Graham’s new experience with Aaron Rodgers throwing to him hasn’t been as exciting as many imagined. With 34 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns, Graham’s fantasy value has definitely seen better days.

If, and when, Jimmy Graham plays on Sunday against the Vikings, it probably won’t make much of a difference for his fantasy value. The thumb injury is already significant enough, but mix in the knee complications, plus a stellar defensive effort from Minnesota, and you got a potential dud brewing by Graham for Week 12.

Unless you’re desperate, Graham is not going to be of much fantasy value for at least this week. In three of the last four games, Graham hasn’t collected over one reception. That’s not a very promising stat. Now, mix in his already low usage along with a significant injury, and it’s not looking very good for his value.