Joel Embiid Felt He Could Beat Klay Thompson’s Record

Philadelphia 76ers fans have something in common with center Joel Embiid on Wednesday. Both, the fans, and Embiid were not fans of Sixers head coach Brett Brown’s rotational decisions. Although Embiid understood that he usually would get sent to the bench early on in the game like he did on Wednesday, he felt like the routine wasn’t necessary as he was beginning to heat up.

Sixers announcer Marc Zumoff couldn’t stress it enough on the broadcast – Joel Embiid was hot! He drained not one, not two, but three, three-point shots within the first couple minutes of the game. And before he really had a chance to truly take the game to the next level, Brett Brown rotated Embiid out, which automatically cooled him down. As expected, Embiid was not too pleased with the decision after the game.

In fact, Joel Embiid had a big head after his first few three’s. According to Sixers reporter Rich Hofmann, Embiid felt like he would be able to beat Golden State Warriors’ guard Klay Thompson’s three-point record that he just beat a couple weeks back.

Embiid Had the Record in Sight?

Embiid was pissed he got taken out in the first quarter, even though he knows it's the regular rotation. Although he was genuinely frustrated after the game, he snuck this in: "I mean, I made three 3s to start the game, I felt like I was going to beat Klay's record tonight." — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) November 15, 2018

The record in which Embiid was referring to was Klay Thompson’s incredible night from beyond the arc back in October. Thompson managed to drain 14 three-pointers, which set the all-time NBA record. Although Embiid had a long way to go for the record, he was apparently feeling himself early on. And even though he had a solid game, his 19 point effort didn’t exactly match what he brought to the table early on.

Despite the fact that Embiid didn’t go off from beyond the arc, or break any records, he did manage to hit a career milestone. For the first time in his young career, Embiid notched a triple-double with his 19 points, 13 rebounds, and a career-high of 10 assists.

Still, in Embiid’s mind, he most likely believes that he had a bad night. It was just yesterday where he stated that if he doesn’t score at least 35 points, he felt he had a bad game. Mix that in with a loss to the Magic on Wednesday and there’s no way that Embiid is feeling good about what went down.