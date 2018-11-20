John Wall Fine Came Before Trade Rumors

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski today reported that John Wall was fined for unloading a “verbal barrage” at head coach Scott Brooks.

The encounter occurred during a practice last week after Brooks and teammate Jeff Green insisted that the team increase their intensity. Wall responded with a “f— ou,” directed at Brooks.

The news of the altercation comes along with reports from Shams Charania saying that fellow Wizards star (and possible trade-ee) Bradley Beal has open gripes about the team’s management. “I’ve been dealing with this s— for 7 years–it starts top-down,” he’s reported to have said.

The discord in the organization has been obvious, but instances like these may have been the nail in the coffin as the Wizards have struggled through their early season. And with both confrontations occurring before today’s news about the franchise’s willingness to trade key players like Beal and Wall, it’s easy to speculate about the part that they played in the decision.

READ NEXT: ohn Wall Trade: Five Potential Landing Spots for the Wizards Guard