Emily Nelson, Jordy’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jordy Nelson and his wife, Emily, recently moved from Green Bay to Oakland after 10 years, when Jordy inked a $15 million deal with the Raiders.

“It’s…going to be exciting. My wife and I were excited when we got drafted to Green Bay because we were starting our life together. We both grew up together in a small town, so we hadn’t really been anywhere else besides Kansas. To be able to get away and form our family now this is another opportunity for us to be in a different part of the country, and experience something that’s completely different than rural Kansas or even rural Wisconsin. We look forward to that. Also, I mean, the Oakland Raiders is a great organization, historic organization. It’s exciting to come and be a part of that, an opportunity to [do] some great things and leave your mark on this organization like I was in (Green Bay),” Jordy Nelson told NBC Sports back in March.

Now, the Nelsons are enjoying their lives on the Pacific coast. Emily and Jordy are the proud parents of three children. And, fun fact, Emily’s maiden name is Rothlisberger — but she’s not related to Big Ben.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She & Her Husband Have Known Each Other Since Kindergarten

Emily and Jordy have known each other for decades — literally. They grew up in the same small town in Kansas, and first met in kindergarten. According to Fox Sports, the two actually started dating in sixth grade but broke up the following year. They got back together in high school and have been together ever since.

“I’ve known my wife my whole life. We grew up together, went to kindergarten together all the way through. We grew up three miles apart, which is not very far when you grew up out in the country in Kansas,” Jordy told Dan Le Batard. “We dated and then she dumped me, so . . . Why I went back I don’t know. I guess it’s part of the story. It was seventh grade. She had an incredible reason why — it was the end of the school year and it was summertime, so apparently she didn’t want to be around me. She didn’t want to be tied down to one guy in seventh grade during the summer,” he added.

2. She Got Engaged in Cancun in 2007 & Married Jordy the Same Year

Jordy and Emily have a sweet love story. After dating through college, Jordy decided to propose to his longtime love. The two were vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, when Jordy got down on one knee. According to Player Wives, he went the cheesy route and wrote “will you marry me?” in the sand on the beach. Emily said yes, of course.

Later that same year, Emily Rothlisberger became Emily Nelson.

3. She Has 3 Children, 2 of Whom Are Adopted

Emily was able to get pregnant and welcome a healthy baby boy, Royal, who is now 8. The couple had a difficult time getting pregnant again, however, and decided to look into adoption.

“Our first son, I got pregnant with him very easily. After he was born we decided to have more. It wasn’t as easy for whatever reason. But we knew we wanted more kids. Adoption was a better fit for us than any sort of fertility route,” Emily told Fox 11 News.

Jordy and Emily adopted their son Brooks, now almost 4, a short while later and, last year, they became a family of five, adopting a baby girl they named Adda Joe.

"Our family's complete:" Jordy Nelson, his wife talk about adoption of daughter, Adda Jo 👶 https://t.co/kLXOk4UVk1 pic.twitter.com/Qck4ounvqF — FOX6 News (@fox6now) November 7, 2017

As for whether or not the Nelsons will have more kids, Emily says it’s a possibility.

“Never say never. As of now, I think we’re done but you never know what God has in store,” Emily said. Jordy is more than happy as a family of five.

4. She Graduated From Bethel College

After high school, Emily went on to college, enrolling at Bethel College in Indiana, not too far from her family’s home in Kansas. She completed the school’s Early Childhood Education program in 2006.

“We have a Kindergarten Lab on campus. Our education club hosts local educators and authors. Bethel’s professors regularly engage with area school faculty to make sure our programs are meeting their needs,” reads the program’s description, in part. The Kindergarten Lab was opened in 2016, however, years after Emily graduated.

Whilst in college, Emily played basketball.

“I was being recruited to play, [and] I knew basketball was something I wanted to pursue. Once I visited the beautiful campus and met some professors and other girls on the team, it was an easy decision for me to choose Bethel as my college home,” Emily said during an interview with Bethel’s Alumni Magazine.

5. She Worked as a Teacher But Is Now a Stay-at-Home Mom

Emily became a kindergarten teacher after graduating college but soon transitioned to being a stay-at-home mom. According to her interview with Bethel’s Alumni Magazine, Emily was a substitute teacher for one semester before getting her very own kindergarten class. After one year, however, she moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin, with Jordy. She never ended up going back to teaching.

“Because of my husband’s job, I am blessed to be able to stay home with my kids and just be a mom, so we joke that I got to retire at the ripe old age of 23,” she told the magazine.

Her three kids keep her very busy, but Emily still finds time to give back to her community.

“Our family enjoys being involved in our communities… Aside from supporting Bethel athletics, we have the Nelson Family Community Foundation. We hold a benefit every year through my mother-in-law’s restaurant, Nelson’s Landing, to raise money to help families in need in the areas surrounding our hometown of Leonardville. We also are involved in Young Life Green Bay, an organization that works with middle and high school-age kids [to give] them Christian adults who, through clubs, camps, and mentorship, spend time with them, love on them and teach them about Jesus Christ. I am also involved in the Packer Women’s Association, which leads to various opportunities for serving… I specifically head up a group that helps a local organization called the Breast Cancer Family Foundation in their fundraising efforts. The BCFF focuses on educating middle and high school students about the importance of preventing cancer by leading a healthy lifestyle. We also enjoy volunteering through our church and supporting various other worthy causes,” she told Bethel’s Alumni Magazine in 2016.