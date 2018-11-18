Josh Adams Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Eagles RB in Week 11?

The Philadelphia Eagles face a tall task in Week 11 of the NFL season, as they head to face the red-hot New Orleans Saints in a road game. Coming off a surprising loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles sit at 4-5 on the season and need to right the ship sooner than later. Unfortunately, a date with the electrifying Saints offense is less than ideal.

In order to knock off the Saints, Philadelphia will need to find a way to control the clock and keep the ball away from Drew Brees and company. An option to do that could be rookie running back Josh Adams out of Notre Dame. The 22-year-old has averaged 6.7 yards per carry or better over the last two games, receiving 16 carries for 108 yards.

Although the Eagles wound up not using Adams as much as they surely would have liked against the Cowboys due to the game flow, he may be heavily utilized against the Saints. In turn, the team’s young back could have some potential fantasy football intrigue this week, at least in a few specific leagues.

Let’s take a look at whether Adams is a fantasy start or sit in Week 11.

Should You Start or Sit Josh Adams?

Although Adams’ workload hasn’t hit a level for fantasy players to feel comfortable with just yet, he’s trending upward. How productive and how much work the Eagles running back gets this week could come down to whether or not they’re able to get a lead on the Saints. If so, then he could be incredibly busy and have the chance to post a big stat line.

Even with last week’s game against the Cowboys not working in his favor, Adams received 31 percent of the offensive snaps (per Football Outsiders). This compares right alongside Wendell Smallwood (34 percent) and Corey Clement (29 percent).

It’s a tough call to make, largely because the Saints offense can light up the scoreboard. If that happens, the work will almost certainly fall to the likes of Smallwood and Clement due to their pass-catching ability. In turn, I’d tread lightly on using in Adams, especially considering the Saints have allowed a league-best 488 rushing yards on 149 carries to opposing running backs.

Adams is really just a flex option in 14-team leagues or larger, but you should be prepared for the risk that comes along with him.

READ NEXT: Le’Veon Bell Holdout: Top 2019 Landing Spots for Steelers RB

