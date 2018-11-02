Josh Allen Injury: Bills Rookie Is Trending in the Right Direction

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen took an emergency pit stop during his first season. A few weeks back, Allen was sidelined in the second half of their game against the Houston Texans due to an elbow injury. The Bills feard that Allen’s injury would require surgery, which would mean he misses the rest of his rookie season. Fortunately, Allen opted to not have surgery, a return is expected sometime soon.

Although Allen wasn’t playing like a rookie of the year candidate, his team surely misses him. The Bills were 2-3, with the potential of reach .500 before Allen went down. Nobody expected the Bills to be a playoff team, but Allen did issue some upside on their offense while he was still a part of the team.

Now, the Bills are struggling tremendously. They have two backups with Derek Anderson, and Nathan Peterman, who is continually turning the ball over. At this point, there have been multiple changes to the starter due to injuries at the quarterback position. It’s safe to say that the Bills aren’t going anywhere this year, but at least Allen could return soon to continue to gain some much-needed NFL experience before year two.

Allen Is Making Progress

Josh Allen is wearing his helmet as #Bills practice begins. That’s the first time we’ve seen that since his injury. Yesterday Sean McDermott said Allen resuming throwing “isn’t too far off.” — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) November 2, 2018

There’s no chance that Allen returns this week or even next week. But the rookie is back on the practice field with his helmet on, which is a great sign. Allen is still unable to throw, but according to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Allen “isn’t too far off.”

The quarterback situation in Buffalo has been a mess. Especially when it came to injuries. At first, the Bills lost AJ McCarron to an injury before the season even started. Then, Allen goes down with his elbow injury. Derek Anderson fills in for one game and is now not expected to play this week, so the Bills were forced to sign a veteran backup, Matt Barkley. Any sign of Allen’s return is excellent news for the Bills.