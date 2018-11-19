Josh Reynolds Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Rams WR in Week 11?

With six teams on bye in Week 11 of the NFL season, it means there’s going to be a few spots where fantasy football players will have to make tough calls. If in need of a bye-week filler or possible flex play this week, one name who’s come up quite a bit is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

While Reynolds moved back to his reserve role in recent weeks due to the return of Cooper Kupp, the talented receiver suffered an unfortunate injury. Kupp is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL, meaning Reynolds should see an uptick in workload moving forward.

Although the team’s second-year wide receiver out of Texas A&M hasn’t seen a single target in the past two weeks, he caught three passes for 42 yards and two scores in the game prior. That, of course, was the final game Kupp missed due to his original knee injury, but it seems the playing time may be there for Reynolds moving forward.

Let’s take a look at whether the Rams receiver is a fantasy start or sit in a Week 11 primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Should You Start or Sit Josh Reynolds?

After playing 88 percent of the Rams’ offensive snaps in Week 8, Reynolds dropped back to just three percent in Week 9 with Kupp’s return, per Football Outsiders. There’s no question he’s the direct replacement for Kupp’s snaps and should see a big workload against a Chiefs team who hasn’t been great against wide receivers.

On the season, the Chiefs have allowed 138 receptions for 1,674 yards and seven touchdowns to opposing wideouts. The numbers aren’t brutally bad but also aren’t enough to scare you off using Reynolds if in need of a receiver.

My main concern with the Rams’ new No. 3 wideout is the fact that even when Kupp was out, he wasn’t seeing a high volume. The two-touchdown game was nice, but we can’t bet on Reynolds finding the end zone consistently when names like Todd Gurley, Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks are on the field.

I’d recommend only using Reynolds in 14-team leagues or larger as a flex play. The matchup is nice and he does have a good chance for multiple catches and potentially a score, but his ceiling isn’t all that high from a fantasy perspective.

