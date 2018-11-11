Julio Jones NFL Record: Falcons WR Sets New Benchmark for Receiving

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is unquestionably one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and his name is etched in the record books to prove it. In a Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Jones hit the 10,000-yard receiving mark for his career.

And as the NFL revealed, this means he’s done it faster than any player in NFL history.

.@JulioJones_11 becomes the fastest player in NFL history to reach 10k receiving yards… It took him 104 games! 👏👏👏 📺: FOX #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/yE7NVEYkub — NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2018

While Jones achieved the 10,000-yard feat in 104 games, the Falcons’ official website reveals that the previous record holder was Calvin Johnson. The former Detroit Lions receiver managed to do so in 115 games.

Julio Jones’ Superb Career

The 29-year-old pass-catcher has proven to be the definition of elite thus far in his career. Through the first eight games of this season, Jones had 933 receiving yards, putting him on pace for 1,866 yards on the year, which wouldn’t even be a career-best for him. Back in 2015, the Falcons receiver caught 136 passes for 1,871 yards and eight touchdowns.

Although Jones has now hit the 10,000-yard mark for his career, it’s likely he’ll play many more seasons as well, giving him the opportunity to target multiple other records. Jones has quite a bit of work to do to catch up to Jerry Rice for most receiving yards in an NFL career (22,895) though. Rice holds the record for most receptions as well with 1,549.

