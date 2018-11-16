Kam Chancellor’s Wife, Tiffany, Shows off Abs in Jersey Crop Top

Strong safety Kam Chancellor’s wife, Tiffany, showed off her abs in a tied up Seattle Seahawks jersey over the weekend. Tiffany completed her gameday look with a denim skirt, a pair of blue sneakers, and a crossbody bag. You can check out a couple of photos of her outfit below.

Tiffany was on-hand to cheer on her hubby and his team as they took on the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Although it was a tight game, the Seahawks were not able to hold off the Rams; they lost 36-31.

A football fan for years, Tiffany tries to make it out to as many games as she can. Last month, she was spotted at CenturyLink Field when the Seahawks took on the Rams at home. Tiffany was wearing a custom bomber-style jacket. The back of the jacket read “Mrs Chancellor” in green glitter with an ombre number “31” underneath in a fading white to blue — Seahawks colors, of course! Sadly, the Seahawks couldn’t defeat the Rams then either, losing 33-31.

“You guys were crazy loud today! It’s always a pleasure cheering alongside you all.. and thank you to everyone who waited in line to see Mr. Chancellor.. he’s always very humbled by your love and admiration. We appreciate you all,” she captioned the pic.

Tiffany Luce became Mrs. Chancellor in July 2017. The couple exchanged vows at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The couple lives together in California where Tiffany works as an actress and a model.

READ NEXT: See a Full List of the Women That Aaron Rodgers Has Dated