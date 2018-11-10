Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is G.O.A.T. Says Ex- Lakers Trainer

NBA Hall of Famer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the G.O.A.T., according to ex-Lakers traine,r Gary Vitti

“I believe that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was not only the greatest basketball player that ever played the game, I can make an argument that he was the greatest athlete to ever walk the planet,” ex-Los Angeles Lakers trainer, Gary Vitti told me on Scoop B Radio.

Kareem has the stats: 6-time NBA Most Valuable Player award and 19 NBA All Star appearances in 20 seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

During that time, he helped both his teams win six championships (one with the Milwaukee Bucks, five with the Los Angeles Lakers).

Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989 and left as the league’s all-time leader scorer with 38,387 points. “You really look at what Kareem accomplished in his career there is no one that comes even close to his success,” Vitti also told Scoop B Radio.

“That he has had in terms of championships. Whether it be high school, college, pros, MVPs, scoring, he is beyond and I mean way beyond anybody else that has ever played any sport.”

Added Vitti:

“They still haven’t broken his record and I don’t think anybody will because for one thing, no one will play long enough. It takes a lot of years to score that many points. So anyway that is my opinion.”