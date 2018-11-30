Kareem Hunt Fantasy: Which Chiefs RB Should You Add on Waivers?

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt finds himself in hot water due to a recent video that’s come to light. The video shows Hunt and a woman arguing at a Cleveland hotel back in February of 2018. During the video, Hunt can be seen pushing and also kicking a woman who is on the ground and was first revealed by TMZ.

While there’s a lot to take in from this situation, the most important goes far beyond football. There will almost certainly be an investigation from both the police and the NFL. Beyond that, we have very little info aside from what was on the video so I won’t go into further detail.

Hunt seems bound to be away from the Chiefs for some period of time more than likely, and that may start this weekend when the team faces the Oakland Raiders. We’re going to take a look at the fantasy football options on the Chiefs who will take over Hunt’s workload if he is indeed out. Let’s dive in by breaking down Kansas City’s other options.

*Note: There has been no word on Hunt’s immediate availability with the team, and he may play in Week 13. We will update this post as additional information is released.

Top Chiefs RB as Fantasy Football Replacement for Kareem Hunt

The first name who comes to mind has to be Spencer Ware, who’s held down the No. 2 job behind Hunt this season. He hasn’t seen a ton of work on the year, though, and as Football Outsiders shows, Ware played just 11 snaps compared to 62 for Hunt in the team’s last game. Although Ware hasn’t played much, he’s proven to be a talented back.

On the season, the 27-year-old has 22 carries for 124 yards and one touchdown while adding 14 receptions for 165 yards. His ability as a dual-threat back should make him an ideal option to pair up with Patrick Mahomes if his number is called.

It’s easy to forget that Ware had a strong season back in 2016 when receiving extended work due to injury. During that season he rushed 214 times for 921 yards and three scores. He also added 33 receptions for 447 yards and two more touchdowns. He’s almost certainly will be the clear-cut option to take over if Hunt is out.

Spencer Ware’s Fantasy Outlook and Competition for Touches

The Chiefs aren’t exactly loaded with options at the position other than Hunt and Ware. At least, not ones they feel comfortable utilizing all that much. The next-closest running back in terms of rushing attempts this year is Damien Williams with three for just one yard while De’Anthony Thomas has one attempt for six yards.

Ware is an all-around solid running back and actually has a strong outlook in this spot. He should wind up receiving heavy carries and targets depending on Hunt’s status. But having Mahomes under center will only help his stock and could lead to him being an excellent target in both standard and point-per-reception leagues. He’s worth adding in all leagues with 10 or more teams, and likely even leagues smaller than that.

