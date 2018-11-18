Keke Coutee Fantasy: Texans WR to Play Week 11?

The Houston Texans will travel to D.C. on Sunday to take on the Washington Redskins during Week 11. The Texans have good news for their offense as it looks like their rookie wide receiver, Keke Coutee is expected to play after being listed as questionable for the week due to a hamstring injury.

I’m sure the news of Coutee playing won’t do much for most standard leagues. But deeper leagues and Daily Fantasy players should consider utilizing Coutee this week. The Texans aren’t stacked on the offensive side of the ball outside of DeAndre Hopkins and DeShaun Watson, but there’s plenty of opportunities to go around this week.

The downside to playing Coutee would be the apparent reason that Demaryius Thomas is in the picture. Now, with a couple of weeks to really study and take in his new offense, Thomas will more than likely see more targets this week, which affects Coutee’s fantasy value more than anybody else on the team for Week 11.

Tread Carefully with Coutee?

#Texans WR Keke Coutee (hamstring) is expected to play against the #Redskins despite being listed as questionable, source said. CB Johnathan Joseph (ankle, knee) should be good, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2018

Coutee had a two-game stretch earlier last month that had many fantasy owners rushing to pick him up. One week, he exceeded 100 yards for the first time in his career, and the following week, he found the end zone for the first time. It felt like Coutee was only going to go up from there, but the rookie started burning out since he went down with his hamstring issues.

With only 21 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown on the season, Coutee doesn’t really give anybody the itch to play him. Especially with Thomas on board. Since it has been a while since Coutee last saw the field, it’s probably best that he rides the pine for Week 11.

This week could almost serve as a trial week for Coutee owners. If he does well, then he should definitely be considered as a potential play for Week 12. However, the idea of playing him this week would be far too risky. Since he hasn’t seen the field in more than a few weeks, there’s no telling how much he can produce.