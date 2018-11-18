Kemba Walker Outscored Every Hornets Player Combined vs. Sixers

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker had the game of his career on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Unfortunately, it still wasn’t quite enough as the Hornets fell 122-119 in overtime to the new-look Sixers. Walker took over the game in every aspect on the offensive end, and his absurd 60-point game wasn’t just a career-high but was also a feat you rarely see in the NBA.

When all was said and done, Walker had scored more points by himself than the entire rest of the Hornets roster. The final breakdown featured Walker’s 60 points just topping the 59 points from the other 10 players who saw action.

Walker also gave a bit of love to Hornets owner Michael Jordan with the infamous MJ shrug after a wild 3-pointer he banked home late in regulation, courtesy of Def Pen Hoops.

KEMBA WALKER WITH A NEW CAREER-HIGH 56 POINTS AND HE SHRUGS DOWN THE COURT 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7f90KElpn3 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) November 18, 2018

Stats From Other Hornets Players

If that lone stat above wasn’t eye-opening enough, consider that Hornets shooting guard Jeremy Lamb added 20 points of his own in the loss. After the 80 points from those two players combined, Cody Zeller finished with 10 while every other Hornet was in single-digits on this night.

Dwayne Bacon and Miles Bridges, who both came off the bench, each had nine points. The team’s two other starters in Nicolas Batum and Marvin Williams were unable to do much of anything, combining to score just four points. If you aren’t interested in doing the math, this means aside from Charlotte’s three players in double figures, the other eight combined to score just 29 points.

Numbers like that can go a long way towards explaining why a team walks away with a loss and essentially wastes a monster game like the one we witnessed from Walker on Saturday.

