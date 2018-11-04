Kenny Stills Fantasy: Dolphins WR A Longshot for Week 9

Another week just calls for another game that the Miami Dolphins can’t seem to catch a break on offense. Not only are they rolling without their starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, but it looks like they are going to be without one of their top receivers in Kenny Stills as well as he is dealing with a groin injury.

Once again, Stills will miss time due to his groin injury. Initially, the Dolphins wideout wasn’t expected to miss an extended period of time, but here we are. Last week, the Dolphins rolled without Stills in a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans. As the Dolphins were slightly optimistic about getting their key target back for Brock Osweiler during week nine, it looks like they will have to roll without him, unfortunately.

The Update

#Dolphins WR Kenny Stills (groin), listed as questionable, is a long shot to play, source said. But CB Xavien Howard (ankle) is expected to go vs. the #Jets. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2018

Who Should Be the Replacement?

Relying on Stills as a starting wide receiver in fantasy is already a gamble itself. Ever since his week one dominance, Stills has struggled to find himself finding results in his numbers that are anywhere near the way he produced during the first week of the season against the Titans. With only 16 receptions for 281 yards and four touchdowns, Stills is nothing more than a fantasy football back up.

However, since it is the heart of the bye season, Stills could’ve been useful as a replacement. Unfortunately, Stills owners will have to dig deeper for one if you can only get your hands on Dolphins sleepers. So let’s see; Albert Wilson is already on the injured reserve, so scratch that. The apparent replacement option that comes to mind is De’Vante Parker, who had a big game last week on Thursday Night Football. But if you didn’t claim Parker immediately, chances are he’s already gone.

The next best option would be Danny Amendola. He didn’t get nearly as many yards as Parker, but he did catch five of his six targets, which came second to Parker, who had only one more catch than Amendola.

Without a 46 yard play, Parker probably wouldn’t have surpassed 100 yards on the night. So, it’s not like Parker is dominating the target game. Amendola will have opportunities, but he won’t pick up his points on big plays, that’s for sure. For a temporary replacement this week, Amendola isn’t a bad option.