Kentucky vs North Dakota: Wildcats Projected Starters and Roster

Every game is a big game for the Kentucky Wildcats–especially coming off of a humiliating opening-night loss to Duke and a middling showing against Southern Illinois last week–but tonight the team has the chance to get a victory over North Dakota for the first time in school history.

North Dakota is the only state we do not have a victory over in school history. Let's change that tonight and make it 50 for 50. — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 14, 2018

A milestone like that, however small in the grand scheme of things, could be just the confidence booster the team needs after its less-than-ideal start to the season. Head coach John Calipari is still experimenting with lineups and rotations, but it’s safe to say that the team is learning and improving through the early-season hiccups.

Calipari went with the starting lineup of Quickley, Herro, Johnson, Washington, and Travis for last week’s win over Southern Illinois, and that may be what he goes with again tonight.

Jemarl Baker may also find his way onto the court for his UK debut–the redshirt freshman was dressed and warming up with the team last week, though he didn’t play against SIU.

Good to see Jemarl Baker dressed out. Hope we get to see him check in and play tonight. #SIUvsUK pic.twitter.com/vjvEr8vvBf — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) November 10, 2018

All that being said, here’s what the Wildcats’ lineup could look like for tonight–assuming Calipari is still playing with his ideal starting five:

Projected Starting Lineup for Kentucky vs North Dakota

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Quade Green

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: PJ Washington

C: Reid Travis

Quickley had a good showing against SIU with 15 points in his starting role, and Quade Green came off the bench and contributed 14 along with a team-high 3 assists.

Calipari could reward Green for that with his first start of the season, and Keldon Johnson has earned his place in the lineup as the only UK player to have scored in double figures in both games thus far.

Expect to see the same roster you’ve seen in the first two matchups, with the possible addition of Baker for his Kentucky debut.

The two teams will face off tonight at Rupp Arena at 9 pm CST.