Kerryon Johnson Fantasy: Lions RB Expected to Play Week 10

No worries for Kerryon Johnson owners as it looks like the Detroit Lions running back will get the green light to go on Sunday. This week, the Lions are taking a road trip to Chicago to take on their NFC North rival, the Bears. At first, it looked like the Lions weren’t going to have their rookie running back available, but all signs are pointing towards Johnson getting the start on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the Lions finally let go of one of their biggest draft disappointments in recent years. The Lions waived former second-round pick, Ameer Abdullah, who ended up getting claimed by the Minnesota Vikings. After many constant injuries occurred, the signing of LeGarrette Blount, and the emergence of Johnson, there was just no room for Abdullah anymore.

The Lions have a crowded backfield with Theo Riddick and Blount in the picture, but that doesn’t take away from Johnson’s workload. As long as the rookie is healthy, they will look to him to take on a fair share of carries out of the backfield. So far this season, he’s got 89 attempts for 503 yards and a touchdown.

Will Johnson Resume during Week 10?

#Lions RB Kerryon Johnson, battling an ankle injury, is expected to play today vs. the #Bears, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2018

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Johnson is expected to play against the Bears on Sunday barring any pregame setback. He’s been limited for most of the week, but more recently on Friday, he was not a full participant at practice, which made some of his fantasy owners a bit hesitant about playing him.

By the sound of it, Johnson will, in fact, play and will get his usual amount of carries. The only player in the way of Johnson getting the maximum potential out of his fantasy value is Blount. As Johnson takes on more of the workload, Blount is the reliable running back when it comes to red zone situations. But with Blount currently being questionable for week ten, the backfield may be all to Johnson this week.