Kevin Durant Says He Still Hasn’t Reconciled With Draymond Green

A day after a heated sideline exchange with Kevin Durant got Draymond Green suspended by the Golden State Warriors, Durant said he and the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year still hadn’t made up.

From The Mercury News:

Has Warriors forward Kevin Durant hashed things out with Draymond Green after the two had a heated discussion at the end of regulation of Monday’s eventual overtime loss to the Clippers? “No,” Durant said. Does Durant see that happening anytime soon? “I’m sure it will,” Durant said. “We have a long season ahead.”

Durant’s comments came after the Warriors defeated the Atlanta Hawks 110-103 at home without the injured Stephen Curry or the suspended Green. General manager Bob Myers made a similar assertion before Tuesday’s game when asked whether Durant and Green would mend their relationship. “I don’t know about that,” Myers said, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “They haven’t talked. I’m sure they will talk.”

The players argued before an overtime period in Golden State’s road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

With the game tied and seconds remaining in regulation, Green corralled a rebound and raced down the floor, only to fumble the ball as time expired. All the while, Durant called for the ball.

The two then got into it in the huddle. It appeared Green called Durant a “bitch.”

Green reportedly brought up Durant’s impending free agency.

Sources: In midst of verbal exchange on court late in Monday's game, Draymond Green challenged Kevin Durant about Durant's impending free agency. As teammates came at Green about his turnover, he responded. This has been a simmering issue for the Warriors today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 13, 2018

After Tuesday’s victory, Durant was asked if Green had crossed a line during the argument.

“I’m going to keep that in house. That’s what we do here,” Durant said, per The Mercury News. “Obviously, I know you guys have a job to do. But I’m not trying to give nobody no headlines. What happened, happened. We’re just trying to move on and play basketball.”