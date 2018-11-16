Kevin Durant and Draymond Green Make Peace on the Court

For a second there, it seemed like nothing was going to be the same. Golden State Warriors superstar’s Kevin Durant and Draymond Green haven’t been on the best of terms. As you have most likely heard by now, the two Warriors’ stars had a significant altercation the other on the court, that eventually made its way into the locker room after the game on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Apparently, the environment for the Warriors has been very awkward and hostile lately. As the team’s voice of reason, Stephen Curry is currently absent with an injury, things have gone south in the Bay Area. Durant was frustrated with Green for an on-court instance, but it seems as though that Green had some bottled up anger towards Durant.

According to ESPN, Green ended up making a few comments regarding Durant and his future in Golden State. As many may know, Durant is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, and there have been many rumors of Durant leaving off to another team once again.

Clearly, Draymond Green isn’t too happy with what he’s heard through the grapevine, and he spoke his mind to Durant at the wrong time. The entire altercation resulted in a one-game suspension for Green without pay. On Thursday night, Draymond Green returned to the Warriors lineup as they were taking on the Rockets. Although we’ve heard that the beef has been squashed, nobody could be so sure. But Draymond and Durant showed signs of being alright on the court on Thursday.

Durant and Draymond Dap Each Other Up

The whole situation may still be a touchy subject for the two players, but at least they are working to get through it. Although Draymond Green has remained unapologetic for his comments, it looks like Durant is going to just put it all behind him. After all, they are already well into the season as they sit on top of the Western Conference. The Warriors are chasing another ring, and have an excellent chance at getting it, so why not make friends for now?

Will it last long? That remains to be seen. But at least these two players are making it work for the sake of their teammates and the franchise. We’ve seen our fair share of locker room blowups over the years, but it’s very rare that it happens to the NBA’s most successful team in recent years, that’s for sure.