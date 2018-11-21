Kevin Durant Gives the Full Details on the Draymond Green Fight

At this point, the Kevin Durant and Draymond Green situation is old news. The two Golden State Warriors’ superstars have apparently been getting along just fine, but the media still doesn’t seem to want to let everything go. Well, that’s just the price that you pay when a dynasty shows any indication of having flaws and conflict.

Durant probably figured this would happen, so he had no issue addressing everything as of recent. Even though Durant and Green have quickly hashed out their concerns a few days after everything went down, the Golden State forward still had to give all of the details from his side of the story. With that, there are two things that we have learned.

One, Durant will not let the whole spat influence his free agency decision like many said it would. And two, the entire ‘fight’ wasn’t as deep as everybody made it out to be. With Draymond Green having a known history of arguments and fights over the last few years, it was only a matter of time until he lashed out on somebody within the locker room.

While Durant brought it all upon himself due to the initial argument on the court, the additional comments made by Green regarding Durant’s impending free agency in the offseason stemmed from all of the rumors and assumptions from outside of the locker room. If you ask Kevin Durant if he was surprised at all to hear what came out of Green’s mouth – he will tell you he wasn’t the least bit surprised. That’s just who Draymond Green is.

Durant Expects This Type of Thing from Draymond

Recently, Yahoo Sports caught up with Durant, as the Warriors’ star cleared the air on the entire situation. If Durant truly means it when he says he wants to move past the entire situation and just play ball, then this will probably be the last time that he addresses what went down, since he didn’t really leave any details out. Here’s what he had to say regarding Draymond Green.

“I never really felt like it was a problem, because I know Dray and he says some crazy [expletive] out his mouth all the time,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “But on top of that, it was just that there was so much coming with it from the outside, and so much stuff that we have to answer now.” “I was upset, but I know that I can’t hold on to something like this, I know that I’ve got to make a choice with myself, like how long are you going to be upset about this to the point where you’re going to let it affect what you do on the floor or how you approach the game? Once it gets there now, I got to make a grown-man decision and tell myself, ‘Look, man, no matter what, you still got to come to work every single day. It’s going to work out. It’s going to figure itself out.’ And I think everyone’s been handling it the best way they could and we’re just trying to move forward with it.”

Will the entire situation live in Durant’s head moving forward? Probably. But it shouldn’t really affect him much moving forward. At the end of the day, the Warriors have to stick to the number one gameplan; Winning another NBA title. No matter what happens, Durant is going to be just fine financially, and situationally. Whether he’s in Golden State or re-locates elsewhere, Durant is going to join a contender. A locker room disagreement is not going to affect his future in any way, so there’s no reason for him to dwell on it.