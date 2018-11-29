Lakers, Kevin Durant Decision Will Be ‘Last Minute’ Says ESPN Analyst

Kevin Durant to the Los Angeles Lakers has been talk for the last couple of months.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, is highly considering joining the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2019 , I was told by a league source in September.

Spoke to a source today who confirmed Kevin Durant will be a LA Laker next year. “Just like LeBron planned his move LA a year or more earlier, #KD is doing the same right now. They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers post-#LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/BWR9TOWPMZ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

The Lakers will enter the 2019 free agency period with a ton of roster spots to fill.

“Something I don’t think anybody around NBA is giving enough credence to, KD is now on the same track as LeBron James business wise,” ESPN’s Senior NBA writer, Ramona Shelburne told Jorge Sedano today on 710 AM ESPN Radio.

“He has a lot of relationships in Silicon Valley , 35 Media, Youtube station, deal with ESPN etc.”

Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million contract with the Warriors and has the option to opt out ahead of the 2019-20 season, per Spotrac.

“LeBron is here for a lot of the same reasons,” said Shelburne. “This is a LA operation. If you want to expand into entertainment, this is where you do it. You don’t necessarily go to New York.”

James’ decision to join the Lakers this offseason wasn’t a surprise and it is expected that the Lakers will try to add another superstar to play alongside him. James signed a four-year, $153-plus million deal with the Lakers, via Spotrac, which features a player option for the 2021-22 season.

If Durant were to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers next offseason, it would leave them a minimum of two years to play together.

“I thought he was leaving Oklahoma and he ended up leaving Oklahoma,” said Shelburne.