WATCH: Kevin Durant Reacts to His $25k Fine, Explains His Actions

By now, you have probably heard about Golden State Warriors’ star forward Kevin Durant losing his cool during a game earlier this week. When Durant had some downtime before inbounding the ball, he decided to react to a heckling fan that was sitting by the court by telling them to “Shut the [expletive] up, and watch the [expletive] game.”

As always, a fan within the vicinity of the altercation caught the quick reaction on camera and immediately posted it to social media. Naturally, the video went viral and pretty much anybody who has any knowledge of who Kevin Durant is has seen and made an opinion on the video. Many say that Kevin Durant is fine by doing what he did. Meanwhile, there’s a good chunk of fans out there who completely disagree with his actions.

Typically, a professional athlete would later apologize for their actions after catching a fine and some backlash, but Durant is not going to take the high road on this one. As the Warriors’ forward was doing a live podcast with Yahoo Sports NBA Insider, Chris Haynes, Durant learned that he was going to get fined $25,000 for the incident, and didn’t seem to have a care in the world about it. Check out his live reaction.

Durant’s Live Reaction to the News

For those interested, Kevin Durant’s reaction as I break the news of his $25,000 fine right in front of him. Also, his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/1rWgkZV3Kb — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 21, 2018

Durant’s quote “Grown men can’t come to the game and heckle grown men” has made its rounds on the internet not too long after as many seemed to agree, and also disagree. Obviously, there are a ton of anti-Durant basketball fans out there, who have called the Warriors’ star ‘soft’ for his reactions. As a professional athlete, there’s going to be tons of heckling from fans no matter who you are and where you go. It’s all a part of the game.

In Durant’s eyes though, there’s no need for it. While sometimes fans do tend to go overboard with their heckling, at the end of the day, it comes with the territory of being a professional athlete. Seeing as though many fans have already grown to strongly dislike Durant for his decision to team up with Golden State to create an almost unfair powerhouse, fans try to do all that they can to try and throw Durant and the rest of them off of their game.