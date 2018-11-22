WATCH: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Embrace After Thunder-Warriors Game

The rivalry between former teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook continued on Wednesday night. The short-handed Golden State Warriors welcomed Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder to town, and things didn’t quite go as planned.

While Westbrook got the best of this matchup, the two players still had a brief moment midcourt after the Thunder’s 123-95 victory.

The loss for the Warriors marked their fourth straight and five of the last six. The team has been without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green) for the most part. Things took a rough turn following the on-court argument between Durant and Draymond, though, and haven’t seemed to improve since that point.

Westbrook Triple-Doubles in Runaway Win

The Thunder have a monster fourth quarter to thank for how this game played out. They outscored the Warriors by 20 in the final frame of what turned out to be a blowout when all was said and done. Westbrook’s performance was impressive, as he triple-doubled and proved capable of getting it done when his shot wasn’t falling.

Oklahoma City’s star made just 5-15 on this night for 11 points, but dished out 13 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds. Paul George poured in 28 points with nine rebounds while two other Thunder players posted double-doubles. Steven Adams scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and Jerami Grant posted a 14/11 line.

On the other side, it was almost all Durant and Klay Thompson for the Warriors. They both scored 27 points, and Damion Lee was the only other Warriors player who managed to score in double figures.

