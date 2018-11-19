Kevin Durant Tells Fan To Shut The Fuck Up

Kevin Durant is the talk of the NBA. Last week, he and Golden State Warriors teammate, Draymond Green get into a verbal spat.
It seems that KD had another verbal spat over the weekend in Dallas to shut the *BLANK* up!
KD is in every news cycle these days. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Draymond Green told Durant last Monday: “You’re a bitch and you know you’re a bitch.”
Green later blurted to Durant something along the lines of, “We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave.”
Haynes also noted that what ultimately led to Green’s suspension was a remark in which he dared Durant to bolt in free agency next summer.
All of this occured after Green and Durant had a verbal exchange on the bench that needed to be mediated between Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.
In the heated exchange between KD and Dray, Durant was incensed that Green didn’t pass him the ball in the final seconds of the 4th quarter for a chance to beat the Clippers in regulation.
the Los Angeles Clippers won the game 121-116 in overtime.
Durant did have a hot-hand. He finished the game with 33 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks.
Durant is also rumored to be joining LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers next season.
James’ decision to join the Lakers this offseason wasn’t a surprise and it is expected that the Lakers will try to add another superstar to play alongside him.
James signed a four-year, $153-plus million deal with the Lakers, via Spotrac, which features a player option for the 2021-22 season.
If Durant were to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers next offseason, it would leave them a minimum of two years to play together.
