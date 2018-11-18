Kevin Durant, Sixers is NOT impossible Says NBA Insider

Kevin Durant going to the Los Angeles Lakers is NOT a lock, according to NBA insider, Chris Sheridan.

Per Sheridan’s blog via Get More Sports:

The Lakers may or may not have the cap room depending on what they do at the trade deadline.

The Clippers will have the cap room but will not have a championship caliber supporting case.

The Knicks will have the cap room and the allure of playing in the Big Apple … and the same goes for the Nets.

The possibility of @KDTrey5 joining the @Sixers next season is not as farfetched as some might think because #Sixers have crazy cap flexibility plus #NBABigFive allure. Yes, @Lakers are the favorite, or maybe he stays with @warriors, but read this: https://t.co/6bfIWA2MKa — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) November 16, 2018

But let’s get back to the Sixers.

Philadelphia has only $71.7 in committed salary for 2019-20 when Butler’s $19.8 million player option is included. If Markelle Futz can be moved, that creates another $9.7 million in cap room. Players on expiring contrasts include Wilson Chandler ($12.8 million), Redick ($12.8 million), Mike Muscala ($4.5 million) and Amir Johnson ($2.4 million) — all of whom can be re-signed if the Sixers spend their room on free agents.

So that right there is the makings of a superteam, even if Danny Ainge can lure Anthony Davis to Boston from the Pelicans via a trade.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently a favorite.

Spoke to a source today who confirmed Kevin Durant will be a LA Laker next year. “Just like LeBron planned his move LA a year or more earlier, #KD is doing the same right now. They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers post-#LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/BWR9TOWPMZ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

Durant, a two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, is highly considering joining the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2019 , I was told in September.

“Just like LeBron planned his move to LA a year or more earlier, KD is doing the same right now,” a league source told me.

“They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers post-LeBron.”

Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million contract with the Warriors and has the option to opt out ahead of the 2019-20 season, per Spotrac.