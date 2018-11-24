Kevin Durant Doesn’t Believe Anything Will Come Easily for the Warriors

The Warriors were finally able to stop the bleeding on their four-game losing streak last night–the longest in the Steve Kerr era–as they routed the Trail Blazers 125-97. They’ll face the Kings tonight at Oracle arena in their back-to-back homestand, but with the team’s current woes Kevin Durant is adamant that nothing’s a given.

In his postgame interview last night, Durant was asked if he was relieved that the losing streak was finally “over” and the team could move on. Durant scoffed a bit at the suggestion, and made it clear that the Warriors have to make wins happen, rather than waiting for wins to happen to them.

“I don’t believe in ‘Oh, it’s just going to be over.’ In the NBA, I don’t believe in the fairytales,” he told the reporter. “It’s not going to be over unless we go out there on the basketball court and impose our will like we did tonight.”

Impose their will they did, and Kevin Durant seemed like a completely different player from what we’ve seen since Steph Curry’s injury and all the Draymond Green drama. He was a leader on the court–something that’s been a bit lacking in the wake of the injuries and disagreements plaguing the team’s biggest stars–and finished the game with his most stacked stat line of the season: 32 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks.

Kevin Durant (32) and Klay Thompson (31) combine for 63 points to fuel the @warriors win over POR at Oracle Arena! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/hLtuAv62MI — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2018

“It’s not just going to happen for us tomorrow (against the Kings),” Durant continued. And it certainly won’t. The Sacramento Kings have surprised the Western Conference with their tenacity and currently sit at 8th place, just below the LA Lakers.

“We have to play with that same passion and energy as we did tonight. I never believed it’s just going to happen, we were going to win a game eventually. Nah. We got to go out there and play.”

The two teams will face off tonight at Oracle Arena at 5:30 pm PST.

