Derrick Rose is a starter says Kevin Garnett

Derrick Rose has been unstoppable.

He’s had spotty starts at the point guard position, but he hasn’t been full-time, yet.

So if you’re the coach of the T-Wolves, do you start D-Rose?

Yeah, I would,” former Minnesota Timberwolves forward turned TNT analyst, Kevin Garnett told me.

Garnett has instant clout with the T-Wolves, they drafted the man! He’s also an NBA Champion, 15-time NBA All-Star, 2004 league MVP and 14-time All Star.

Hear the man out! “It’s D-Rose,” he said.

“You know, you get older, but the knowledge don’t go anywhere. He’s more crafty now than ever in the pick-and-roll. He’s able to get shots for guys and he’s able to knock shots down, so yeah, I would.”

Rose, 29 has gotten support from his NBA peers. Earlier this summer, Phoenix Suns guard, Jamal Crawford spoke glowingly of Rose. Crawford still recognizes Rose as one of the game’s elite guards even to this day. “His athleticism is still there,” Crawford told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He’s still as fast as any guard out there. He would have some practices where he’d just dominate and get to the lane at will, hit shots, hit mid-range shots and floaters, all the reasons people love him. And he can do all those things. He would just run back so nonchalant, like I could do this whenever I want. He didn’t say that, but his play was so easy for him, so I think that’s something he’s going to show more this year and people will be pleasantly surprised.”

KG is rocking with D-Rose too! “I would definitely say he’s one of the top guards,” said Garnett.

He’s durable in KG’s mind. “As you get older, the games pile up, the schedule is what it is,” he said. “It’s very hard to stay chasing these guys. You’ve got Russell [Westbrook], the West is full of guards.”

Added Garnett: