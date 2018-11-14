Kewan Platt: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kewan Platt, a junior at Fitchburg State, has been suspended from the school’s basketball team and barred from campus after a clip of him elbowing an opponent in a flagrant foul went viral. The incident occurred on November 13 during a Division III college basketball game between Fitchburg State and Nichols College in Massachusetts. The viral clip shows Platt, 6-foot-4, wearing number 23, running in on Nichols guard Nate Tenaglia after Tenaglia sinks an open three from the corner. Platt clearly aims a glance at the baseline official to see where he is looking before planting an elbow on Tenaglia. Fitchburg ended up losing the game and despite initial claims to the contrary, Platt was ejected from the game for his actions.

The box scoree for the game gives Platt with highest points tally for the 84-75 loss with 16 as well as five boards. At the time the elbow was thrown, Platt and Fitchburg were losing 73-63. The Fitchburg website’s game recap makes no mention of Platt’s ejection. There is no video review in Division III, so Platt’s elbow would not have been reviewed. Platt had been called for a technical foul in the first half.

Fitchburg State University is located in western Massachusetts.

1. One Report Says That Platt Was Mad About a ‘No-Call’ at the Other End of the Court

NBC Sports college basketball reporter Rob Dauster tweeted that just prior to the elbow-throwing, Platt was “pissed about a no-call at the other end.”

Also, some context: The Fitchburg State player was pissed about a no-call at the other end. Bottom right corner. pic.twitter.com/rXNEvoKkwW — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) November 14, 2018

In a statement, via Boston25’s Peter Wilson, Fitchburg State said, without mentioning Platt by name, that he had been “indefinitely suspended from the team and barred from campus, effective immediately.” The statement continues, “His behavior is antithetical to our community values and good sportsmanship. Fitchburg State does not tolerate behavior that violates those standards. The case is being reviewed at the student conduct level for consideration of further sanctions.”

While via WCVB, Nichols College said in a statement, “We’re very happy that the Nichols College student-athlete involved in the incident, Nate Tenaglia, was unharmed and able to finish the contest. Nate was playing solid D. Maybe the other player was frustrated.”

2. Amid the Outrage, Actor Michael Rapaport Has Called for Platt to Be Arrested

Ultimate SuckaShit.

Arrest this punk ass bitch.

Who is this fucking guy?

I’m all for rough play but this is some bullshit!@OMaroneyNBA @overtime pic.twitter.com/Fh0UTYlAWn — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 14, 2018

The video went viral less than 24 hours after the game was played. Platt’s foul is being severely criticized on social media. One person in particular, actor and outspoken sports fan, Michael Rappaport, suggested that Platt should be arrested for his action, saying, “Ultimate SuckaShit. Arrest this punk ass bitch. Who is this f***ing guy? I’m all for rough play but this is some bullshit! @OMaroneyNBA @overtime.” In a previous tweet on the incident, Rapaport wrote, “Lock this bitch up.”

3. Platt Is a Criminal Justice Major at Fitchburg

On Platt’s profile at Fitchburg’s website, his major is listed as Criminal Justice. That page says that he is a native of Jamaica Plains in Boston. Platt transferred to Fitchburg State in 2018 after beginning his college career with Monroe Community College, a two-year program, in New York. Platt’s profile on Monroe’s website says he played 45 games over two seasons at the school, averaging 9.5 points per game.

In high school, Platt was a star at Charlestown High School in Boston, graduating in 2016. Platt received team MVP honors in his senior season.

On his Instagram page, Platt goes by the moniker, “Call Me Rise,” which was also the name given to the above YouTube compilation of his hoop skills. Platt’s page has gone private amid the social media outrage of his actions. He boasts 2,713 followers.

4. Like His Opponent, Nate Tenaglia Is Also a Massachusetts Native

Congrats to Nichols College who won the CCC Tournament Championship. Mass Rivals Alum Nate Tenaglia with a 11 points in the big win. Coach Tom Glynn got it rolling in Dudley. pic.twitter.com/RelqtwRCT2 — Rivals Nation (@RivalsNation) February 24, 2018

Like Platt, Tenaglia too is a native of Massachusetts. According to his Nichols College profile, Tenaglia, a freshman, is from Tewksbury, Massachusetts and attended Bradford Christian Academy in high school, graduating in 2017. The North Andover Eagle-Tribune reported in December 2016 that Tenaglia had been a 1,000 point scorer at Tewksbury High. Tenaglia said on Twitter that he made the transfer in the summer of 2016.

5. The Day After the Elbow Was Thrown, Platt Was Named as MASCAC’s Basketball Player of the Week

On November 12, Platt was named as the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. The announcement gives Platt’s stats as an average of 24 points, 12.5 boards and 1.5 assists, across two games, a win and a loss for the team. By November 14, MASCAS tweeted that Platt had been stripped of the award saying, “The case is under review by Fitchburg State for consideration of further sanctions. The MASCAC has also vacated his player of the week award. His behavior goes against the MASCAC’s mission which includes good sportsmanship.”

