(Video) Warriors Klay Thompson Blocks Rockets’ Clint Capela

Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls shoots against Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in a game. (Getty)

Not only can Klay Thompson shoot the lights out, apparently he’s got hands, too!

Rockets center Clint Capela was rolling to the rim and was cleared for takeoff. Klay Thompson, however, had other ideas and rejected Capela at the rim.

The Houston Rockets blew out the Golden State Warriors at home Thursday by a final score of 107-86.

 

Thompson finished with just 10 points in 29 minutes of action while shooting 5-of-16 from the field and 0-of-5 from beyond the arc.

The 86 points are a season-low for the defending champions. Klay Thompson’s block was pretty much the only thing that was worth mentioning for the Warriors, who have lost two out of their last three games.

