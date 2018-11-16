(Video) Warriors Klay Thompson Blocks Rockets’ Clint Capela

Not only can Klay Thompson shoot the lights out, apparently he’s got hands, too!
Per Clutch Points’ Ashish Mathur
Rockets center Clint Capela was rolling to the rim and was cleared for takeoff. Klay Thompson, however, had other ideas and rejected Capela at the rim.
Thompson finished with just 10 points in 29 minutes of action while shooting 5-of-16 from the field and 0-of-5 from beyond the arc.
The 86 points are a season-low for the defending champions. Klay Thompson’s block was pretty much the only thing that was worth mentioning for the Warriors, who have lost two out of their last three games.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook