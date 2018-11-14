Klay Thompson Says a Win-Streak Will Cure All of the Warriors Problems

Are we currently witnessing the demise of the almighty Golden State Warriors in 2018? While they are still at the top of the Western Conference, the Warriors have some in-house beef that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. How do the Warriors expect to move forward? Well, Warriors’ guard Klay Thompson claims that he has the answers.

Let’s go back for a moment to where everything all started. Just the other night, two Warriors stars, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green had a bit of an episode on the court. Durant and the rest of the team were frustrated that Green wouldn’t pass the ball off to Durant in a crucial moment at the end of the game. While it just looked like a quick altercation on the court, it apparently carried on over to the locker room, and the two caused another scene.

Apparently, Green’s issues with Durant stem from Durant’s impending free agency. As there is a ton of speculation that Durant will leave Golden State, Draymond Green has secretly built up some animosity towards Durant. The entire altercation caused an awkward rift in the locker room and even had Draymond Green suspended for Tuesday’s game without pay.

Where Are They at Now?

Kevin Durant is keeping the altercation with Draymond Green in-house. pic.twitter.com/wG7bRFbUKZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2018

What’s Klay Thompson’s Solution?

During his postgame press conference on Tuesday, Kevin Durant made it clear that nothing has been resolved as of now. So, while Green and Durant continue their beef, other Warriors stars like Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson are put in an awkward position. Fortunately for Curry, he hasn’t been around. But for Thomson, he’s been right there to witness it all.

So, what does Thompson have to say about resolving the issue? It’s simple. The Warriors just need to go on a win streak, and everything will be okay. You know what they say, winning cure’s all. According to Klay Thompson, “Once we go on a win streak, it will not matter.” He then followed up his solution with a ridiculous quote: “This will be in the past like a ponytail.”

There you have it. Klay Thompson believes that the Warriors solution to all of this extra drama is to simply go on a win streak. For a team that’s currently 12-3 already, that won’t be an issue. The Warriors are still the best in the NBA, and a little locker room drama definitely won’t be the demise of this team. Not in 2018, at least.