Kobe Bryant’s Game Was Mental, Says Ex-Lakers Trainer

Kobe Bryant won five NBA championships during his NBA career and apparently they were won by as much mental toughness as it was physical ability.

Former Los Angeles Lakers trainer, Gary Vitti appeared on the Scoop B Radio Podcast with me and apparently, Vitti is impressed with Kobe’s mental tenacity.

“Kobe was tougher than anybody than I have ever come around,” Vitti told me.

“He basically eliminated the word can’t and won’t out of his lexicon and replaced them with can and will. He just believes that he can do it no matter what it was. If you want, I will finish this and then I can tell you a story. I will admire the way he looks at things. Tougher than anyone that I had ever been around and you know I have worked football and everything and this guy is a different cat.”

Vitti witnessed that firsthand.

Kobe Bryant hit two free-throws against the Golden State Warriors after tearing his Achilles tendon.

“The other thing about Kobe is he was intellectually brilliant at the game,” said Vitti.