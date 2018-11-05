LeBron James Goes to Diddy’s Party After Latest Lakers Loss

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is taking the old saying of “to each their own” to heart. While the Lakers had won back-to-back games to move to 4-5 on the season, the arrow was at least somewhat pointing upward. At least until the team’s ugly 121-107 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

The game featured the Lakers trailing by 21 entering the fourth quarter against a Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors group, as the star sat out due to injury. Following the loss, Barstool Sports revealed a video from TMZ which pointed to James heading to rapper Diddy’s birthday party shortly after the game.

Although James didn’t have anything to say during the video, he was asked about the addition of Tyson Chandler, Diddy’s birthday present and Luke Walton staying on as coach. For what it’s worth, James’ mediocre showing on the floor, paired with the team’s loss likely explains his lack of interest in speaking much.

James’ Quiet Night and Start to Lakers Career

In the loss to the Raptors, LeBron was far from his normal self. The superstar forward shot 6-12 from the field for 18 points while dishing out six assists with two rebounds. All those numbers are below his season averages of 26.8 points, 7.7 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game. As things stand, James is averaging his fewest assists and rebounds per game since the 2015-16 season.

James’ two rebounds were the fewest he’s grabbed since December 19 of last year against the Milwaukee Bucks when he had just one. He only had four games total last season with two rebounds or less while averaging 8.6 over the span of the regular season.

The Lakers need to figure out answers after their 4-6 start, and LeBron will be a key to that. It’s obvious the team isn’t meshing just yet, but that may come in due time. For now, it’s been head coach Luke Walton taking the heat for the team’s struggles.

