Will Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin Split Time for Week 11?

The Baltimore Ravens have been thrown a curveball for Week 11. Since their starting quarterback, Joe Flacco is ruled out with a hip injury, the Ravens are expected to start their rookie quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Even though Jackson will get the start, it sounds like the Ravens will continue to run with two quarterback sets on Sunday.

All throughout the year, the Ravens have tried to throw defenses off with two quarterbacks at once. While Flacco was the quarterback for most of the game, the rookie Jackson would see a few snaps here and there as a quarterback, wide receiver, and even running back depending on the play call. For Week 11, Jackson will play quarterback for most of the day, but don’t be surprised to see the Ravens attempt to use their two QB trickery still.

What’s Baltimore’s Plans for Sunday?

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Ravens offense needed a spark and likely rookie starter Lamar Jackson is poised to provide it against the #Bengals. pic.twitter.com/CPCc7pnwZT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2018

The Ravens used three quarterback’s in the 2018 preseason, with a primary focus on Robert Griffin, and Lamar Jackson. Although Griffin started over Jackson throughout the preseason since he’s a veteran, Jackson ended up winning over the second spot on the depth chart, despite being outplayed by Griffin. It’s clear that the Ravens enjoy Jackson’s abilities to become a dual-threat on any play.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Ravens will start Jackson, and he will see a majority of the snaps. Since the Ravens offense is adapted to using a two-quarterback package at times, they will continue to do that during Week 11, despite Flacco’s absence.

If and when the Ravens go to their two-quarterback sets, Jackson will most likely shift out of the quarterback position to play either running back or wide receiver, while Griffin takes over under center. Other than that, Griffin shouldn’t be too much of a threat to Jackson’s playing time on Sunday. It might not be the full-time start of the Jackson era in Baltimore, but at least Ravens fans will finally get a preview of what’s to come in the future.