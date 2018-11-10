Kentucky Fans Roast LaMelo Ball For Wanting to Become a Wildcat

It was reported by several outlets today that LaMelo Ball hopes to play college ball at a top school, listing Kansas, Duke, North Carolina, and Kentucky as favorite destinations.
The youngest Ball brother has just returned from playing professionally in Lithuania for the team Vytautas–where he was not paid, and is therefore eligible for NCAA hoops–and has enrolled in Ohio’s Spire Academy, where he will finish out his high school education and career before moving on to the next level.
With a high-profile recruit like LaMelo, you’d think some schools would be chomping at the bit for him. Not so. Kentucky fans lit him up on Twitter, most of them saying they’d never in a million years want the 17-year-old on a Kentucky team.
Here are some highlights:
Reactions on Twitter
This fan used a spit-laugh gif to express how hilarious he found the idea of LaMelo trying to play at either Duke or Kentucky:
And this fan brought up Kentucky’s loss to Duke earlier this week–too soon:
Chris Battle wants to see LaMelo go the same way as Lonzo and LiAngelo–far away from Kentucky:
This fan says, “hard pass”:
It seems that the general consensus is “Coach Cal would never.”:
Kentucky fans might not need to worry, though. It’s up in the air what will happen with LaMelo. For now, watch out for him at Spire Academy in Ohio as he finishes out his high school career.
