Kentucky Fans Roast LaMelo Ball For Wanting to Become a Wildcat

It was reported by several outlets today that LaMelo Ball hopes to play college ball at a top school, listing Kansas, Duke, North Carolina, and Kentucky as favorite destinations.

The youngest Ball brother has just returned from playing professionally in Lithuania for the team Vytautas–where he was not paid, and is therefore eligible for NCAA hoops–and has enrolled in Ohio’s Spire Academy, where he will finish out his high school education and career before moving on to the next level.

With a high-profile recruit like LaMelo, you’d think some schools would be chomping at the bit for him. Not so. Kentucky fans lit him up on Twitter, most of them saying they’d never in a million years want the 17-year-old on a Kentucky team.

Here are some highlights:

Reactions on Twitter

This fan used a spit-laugh gif to express how hilarious he found the idea of LaMelo trying to play at either Duke or Kentucky:

@OBJamez Lamelo Ball wants to play at Kentucky 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, I bet Coach K told his a$$ to keep on moving when he tried to hop onto the Duke hype train. 🤣🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/CJLZ4eSfF2 — jay (@ranchpizzas) November 9, 2018

And this fan brought up Kentucky’s loss to Duke earlier this week–too soon:

I'd rather lose the opening game by 34 pts every year than LaMelo Ball become a Kentucky Wildcat. Put Billy G aa his lead recruiter please. #BBN — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 9, 2018

Chris Battle wants to see LaMelo go the same way as Lonzo and LiAngelo–far away from Kentucky:

Not trying to see lamelo in a Kentucky jersey fam, send him to UCLA or some shit — Chris Battle (@cbattleFVTF) November 9, 2018

This fan says, “hard pass”:

LaMelo Ball wants to play at Kentucky and I’m like pic.twitter.com/Ed8BoSFxMf — ✖️isaiah.✖️ (@FourWitTheFive) November 9, 2018

It seems that the general consensus is “Coach Cal would never.”:

John Calipari after seeing this quote from LaMelo Ball: https://t.co/iKQwzr0EOq pic.twitter.com/bWyE5Q1Ot2 — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) November 9, 2018

Kentucky fans might not need to worry, though. It’s up in the air what will happen with LaMelo. For now, watch out for him at Spire Academy in Ohio as he finishes out his high school career.

