LeBron James, Denver Nuggets Wasn’t Given Much Thought

LeBron James could have joined any NBA team in the world this summer. But in free agency he chose the Los Angeles Lakers.

There was talk over the summer that the Denver Nuggets were a team of interest.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets were also heavily discussed before James ultimately chose LA.

With the Lakers playing the Denver Nuggets tonight, James’ 20th game in purple and gold by the way, the Denver Nuggets question was broached.

So LeBron, were there any conversations with the Nuggets?

LeBron James was asked if he ever gave thought to joining the Nuggets in free agency. He said he didn’t, but he talked about being recruited by Josh Kroenke, who James calls a good friend: pic.twitter.com/TK22t1bv6u — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) November 27, 2018

“The owner of the team is a very dear friend of mine,” he said earlier today.

“So he discussed it a couple times to me and also he sent me those throwback jerseys I think they’re wearing tonight. The white ones. The white with the mountains … He said ‘you’d look good in one of these.’ But we’ve been on vacation, things of that nature. We have a great friendship, but I didn’t give it much thought.”

Well, there you have it! Nuggets and Lakers play tonight, enjoy!