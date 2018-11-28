LeBron James Says He Wants to Play in NBA With Son Before Retiring

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t put a timeline on his future retirement plans, but he did make one thing clear. He wants to play in the NBA with his son before he calls it a career. As The Athletic’s Jovan Buha revealed, James told The Tim Ferriss Show podcast he would “love to see the floor” with his son, LeBron James Jr., aka Bronny.

LeBron also put a potential 5-6 year timeline on it, citing that as a possible range for when Bronny could wind up in the league.

LeBron James told @tferriss he wants to see the floor with Bronny, meaning he’d play in the league for at least another 5-6 years (via The Tim Ferriss Show podcast): https://t.co/AcHVDWk4ev pic.twitter.com/qsREioSgef — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 28, 2018

Witnessing the current and future of the James family playing together at the NBA level would be a pretty cool sight, there’s no question about that. While James’ son is currently 14 years old, there’s obviously a fair amount that would need to play out for it to happen, but it’s not out of the question. LeBron is currently 33 years old and set to turn 34 at the end of December so a 5-6 year timeline would leave him flirting with 40 years old.

With that said, we’d all be crazy to put this past one of the most incredible athletes in NBA history. James entered the league at age 19 and has never missed more than 13 games in a single season. Along with that incredible stretch, he’s also been the definition of dominant as well, averaging at least 20.9 points in every year and 25.3 points or more in each season following his first in the NBA.

Highlights of LeBron James Jr.

If you’ve never seen Bronny play, then you’re missing out on an impressive young player. At least partially due to the genes in his family, it’s not all that surprising to see the upside the future Hall-of-Famer’s son possesses. Here’s a look at a few highlights of his basketball career to this point, courtesy of SLAM.

As Chris Palmer revealed, LeBron’s son is attending Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California. Due to the fact that he’s only in eighth grade currently, Bronny is unable to play on the varsity team. In turn, those hoping to see him compete against top high school talent with his new team will have to wait one year.

Even with that said, Bronny most recently played with the North Coast Blue Chips in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), which features plenty of top-tier competition. While there’s obviously still a whole lot of work to be done before an NBA future begins to take shape, James Jr. is a top name to watch over the next few seasons.

