Watch: LeBron James, Tristan Thompson React To Cavs Loss

As expected, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday.

LeBron James and Tristian Thompson won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.

The two embraced warmly pre-game.

The two embraced post-game too!

LeBron James & Tristan Thompson shared a moment after the Lakers defeated the Cavs in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/pvKuS8qF6o — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 22, 2018

James made his return to Cleveland for the first time since signing with the Lakers this offseason.

James signed a 4 year-$154 million dollar deal with the purple and gold after leading the Cavs to multiple NBA Finals appearances.

What were they discussing post-game?

James won a championship in 2016 with a Cavs trio of himself, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

After failing to beat the Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green-led Golden State Warriors the last two years, James took his talents to Los Angeles and joined the Lakers this offseason.