WATCH: Leonard Fournette, Shaq Lawson Ejected for Throwing Punches

Things got heated in the Week 12 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. The end result was both Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson getting ejected. Things escalated after Fournette threw punches at Lawson and it turned into a brawl.

Leonard Fournette vs Shaq Lawson is better than Jaguars vs Billspic.twitter.com/FFo5Q5eIC1 — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 25, 2018

As things got intense quickly, neither player was done talking back-and-forth even after the ejections. Fournette and Lawson were caught on camera jawing at each other while heading to the locker room after, courtesy of Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne.

Looks like Shaq Lawson wants to meet Leonard Fournette out at the ole willow tree at high noon. pic.twitter.com/zkg4kAeKb3 — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) November 25, 2018

As you can see, the two players were separated and held apart while Lawson entered the tunnel to head to the locker room. Fournette then proceeded to follow after, and it’s unknown if there was more talking in the tunnel.

Leonard Fournette Not Even in Game During Fight?

The entire situation got even crazier when it came to light that Fournette may not have even been on the field for the play which resulted in the fight. In another video which came from Nick Walters of The Old Coach, the Jaguars running back started the play kneeling on the sidelines and watching.

Leonard Fournette booked it from the opposite sideline to deck a guy pic.twitter.com/yChK77HUkP — Nick Walters (@NickWaltersTV) November 25, 2018

It seems when Lawson and Fournette’s teammate Carlos Hyde began shoving, that was when the young back ran onto the field. He actually sprinted all the way across it to break things up and dive into the mix with the Bills pass-rusher.

From there, everything escalated and in an update from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Fournette and Lawson had to be separated once again in the tunnel following the ejection. It’s probably a safe bet that both players are going to see fines coming their way, and specifically for Fournette, there’s a chance that a suspension could be on the horizon.

When a player leaves the bench like that, it’ll be hard to argue that he shouldn’t be suspended even if just for one game.

READ NEXT: Le’Veon Bell Holdout: Top 2019 Landing Spots for Steelers RB

