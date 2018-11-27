Did Le’Veon Bell Just Reveal His Top NFL Free Agency Choice?

There hasn’t been any official word on where Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell would like to play in 2019. That is until he opted to create a bit of a stir himself on the topic by responding to a social media post. The comment came on a post which gave love to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Per CBC Athletes on Instagram (courtesy of the NFL):

It’s certainly eye-opening to see Bell post this about any team, and especially one which boasts an offense already featuring Luck and T.Y. Hilton, among others. Interestingly, Colts’ current running back Marlon Mack has looked great when healthy this season, totaling 556 yards with five total touchdowns in just seven games.

Regardless, the thought of Bell being added to the Colts offense has to be enticing for both the All-Pro running back and the team. He’d make for an excellent fit in the offense while providing Luck with another weapon as well.

Le’Veon Bell’s Asking Price and Other Suitors

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed less than 10 days ago, Bell is expected to demand more than $17 million per year as a free agent.

“Are the Steelers going to transition tag Le’Veon Bell? My understanding is that is a very real possibility which would give them the opportunity to match any deal. And yes, Le’Veon Bell is expected to get offered a lot of money. From what I understand, he wants more than $17 million per year. He wanted 17 from the Steelers last year, a new year, higher cap, he wants more than 17, heavy in the guaranteed money – from what I am told, seeking more than $45 million in guarantees. So you play that forward, he could potentially look for a five-year, $85 million deal.”

Although the full market for the Steelers running back, who’s opted to sit out the entire 2018 NFL season, is unknown, a few potential landing spots have come to light. Rapoport revealed this info as well, citing the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans as teams who may have interest.

Time will tell, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Colts land in the mix for the Steelers star this offseason.

