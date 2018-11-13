LOOK: Le’Veon Bell Votes for Steelers Teammate James Conner to Make Pro Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell may or may not show up to the team by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. EST deadline. But regardless of what happens, one thing we know for certain is that teammate James Conner has his vote to make the NFL Pro Bowl this season.

As NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano revealed, Bell posted his ballot on Instagram while showing some love to Conner.

Le’Veon Bell just voted for James Conner for the Pro Bowl. (⁦@LeVeonBell⁩ Instagram) pic.twitter.com/PNK4vRoKB5 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 13, 2018

While it’s interesting to see Bell posting this just hours ahead of the deadline for him to arrive, he’s also correct to vote for Conner. If Bell doesn’t report to the team by today, he’ll be ruled ineligible for the season and won’t be paid anything for a full year missed.

Fortunately for the Steelers, Conner has been a force while holding down the starting running back job. Through nine games, he’s totaled 771 rushing yards and averages 4.7 yards per carry. Conner has also caught 39 passes for 387 yards and has 11 total touchdowns (10 on the ground) to this point in the year.

Mike Tomlin’s Comments on Bell’s Return

It seems the Steelers coach isn’t stressing whether or not the running back shows up before the deadline today. When speaking with NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Tomlin stated that if Bell never shows up then “so be it.”

“I’ve told you guys consistently a reaction comes from me if and when he walks in the door.” If he never walks in? “So be it.” Tomlin told Garafolo.

Regardless of the outcome, Bell is highly unlikely to be a member of the Steelers next season. With Conner emerging and Pittsburgh looking at an unrealistic price to tag him again, a separation seems to be nothing short of a lock. In turn, Bell’s sights may already be set on one of the top potential landing spots in 2019 NFL free agency.

