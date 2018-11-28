Lonzo Ball Injury: Lakers’ Guard Is Going to Be Fine

Nobody panic, Los Angeles Lakers second-year guard Lonzo Ball did not re-injure his knee on Tuesday night. As the Lakers went head-to-head with the Denver Nuggets, and the outcome for Los Angeles wasn’t so perfect. The Lakers took a 117-85 beating from the Nuggets, but the score wasn’t the most concerning result of the game on Tuesday.

Lonzo Ball headed to the locker room with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. While some speculated that he might’ve hurt his knee, it ultimately turns out that Ball awkwardly twisted his ankle. Ball managed to only get 18 minutes in on Tuesday where he went 3-for-6 from the field, dropping seven points.

Not even Lonzo Ball could save the Lakers from their Denver beatdown though. Fortunately, his absence wouldn’t make a difference anyway as the Lakers were far from successful against the Nuggets. They might not have had the best night on Tuesday, but at least they are coming away from the game with some positive news regarding their second-year guard.

An Update on Lonzo’s Injury

Here’s Lonzo Ball talking about his injury in Denver tonight. Lakers say he’s day-to-day, he says he’s playing against the Pacers on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/SfqfHwnvwE — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 28, 2018

No need for anybody to panic – Lonzo Ball is going to be just fine. ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk reported in Denver on Tuesday that Ball’s X-Ray’s on his ankle were negative, and that he would be considered day-to-day moving forward. As there was still a little over one quarter left in the game for the Lakers, Ball stated that he still wanted to go back in and play when he found out that his injury was nothing serious. At that point, there was no need for him, so Ball took the rest of the night off.

However, Ball’s game status on Thursday shouldn’t be in question. When asked about whether he would play for the Lakers on Thursday or not, Ball confidently said that he would. Lakers’ head coach Luke Walton wouldn’t confirm that just yet, but knowing that he considered trotting Ball back out onto the court after the injury occurred, it’s probably safe to say that Ball is going to be just fine, and will most likely play on Thursday.