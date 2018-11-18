WATCH: Lonzo Ball Leaves Nobody Unguarded during Crazy Sequence

Being a high profile pick is tough when you’re selected by the Los Angeles Lakers. And having LaVar Ball as your hype man can really set a squad of NBA fans off if you’re underperforming. Just last year, the Lakers spent their second-overall pick on the UCLA guard, Lonzo Ball. His rookie season wasn’t exactly great. But the arrival of LeBron James in LA was expected to make everybody on the Lakers better. Unfortunately, that’s still a bit of a work in progress in 2018.

The Lakers are trying to get their chemistry right. But Lonzo Ball is struggling to figure out how to better himself at this point as well. While he hasn’t been as bad as everybody makes him out to be, Ball has been underperforming more often than not. As he’s currently averaging 8.1 points-per-game, Lakers fans are far from satisfied with their top-three pick from 2017.

The box score doesn’t tell the entire story though. I’m sure plenty of people have said this in the past after Ball’s rookie season, but his work on the defensive side of the ball has been a bright spot, despite what his personal statistics say. So maybe Ball hasn’t found his shot in the NBA yet, but he has been playing some lockdown defense.

Check out This Sequence

Sheesh. Lonzo Ball literally guarded every player on this possession. (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/6w0M8gpf5G — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 18, 2018

On Friday night, the Lakers traveled to Orlando to take on the Magic. While Ball had some shining moments on the defensive side of things, the Lakers as a whole didn’t seem to want to stop many shots. The Magic ended up dropped 130 points on Los Angeles as they took the tough loss, 130-117. Despite the loss though, mostly everybody was concerned with personal statistics, as expected.

Ball ended up finishing the night by coming up with zero points during his 28 minutes on the court. As you can probably guess, many Lakers fans are calling for the team to trade Ball as an overreaction on social media. Despite his scoreless night, though, Lonzo still did a stellar job on the defensive front. And this sequence of Lonzo leaving nobody unguarded on his own shows that his stats won’t tell the full story about how he’s playing.