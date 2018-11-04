LOOK: HaHa Clinton-Dix Takes the Field with Redskins for the First Time

The Washington Redskins made the final trade just minutes before the deadline took place this past Tuesday. As deals ket on going down, it looked like the NFC East was officially done with gaining new players as the Philadelphia Eagles traded for Golden Tate. But the No. 1 team of the East decided that they needed to make one final upgrade before kicking off the second half of the season.

With that, the Redskins traded a fourth-round pick for Green Bay Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix. Now, the Redskins have officially upgraded their secondary tremendously. The D.J. Swearinger and Clinton-Dix pair is arguably the best safety tandem in the NFL right now. Although we haven’t seen them play together yet, the numbers do the talking.

In a weak Packers defense, Clinton-Dix was the highlight of their secondary, despite the fact that the team had evident struggles. He enters onto his new team with 27 combination tackles, a forced fumble, and three interceptions. One of which, came against the Redskins just weeks before he was dealt. Now, Clinton-Dix is out of Green Bay, and rocking the Burgundy in Washington as the Skins’ take on the Atlanta Falcons for week nine.

The First Look in Washington

Ha Ha looking CLEAN in the burgundy and gold 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kk4UqemkmK — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) November 4, 2018

Finally, some of the big trade acquisitions from the past two weeks are able to take the field with their new teams. While some will be inactive, due to the short amount of time issued to get prepared, Clinton-Dix will be fully locked, loaded, and ready to go on Sunday.

Assuming since Clinton-Dix is on defense, there won’t be a huge adjustment period for him. So, with that, he should get a significant amount of snaps against the Falcons. Hours before the game, Clinton-Dix tweeted out “Game 1!!! #HTTR” to show his excitement in playing for the Redskins. We’ll see just how well he fits in this weekend.