LOOK: Miami Heat Will Use Alternate Court Design

The Miami Heat are the next team to join the alternate court design game. We’ve seen a few teams revamp their court designs either permanently, or temporarily for a game or two, and the Heat will get in on the action. For 14 games this year, the Heat will play on a ‘Miami Vice’ inspired court design, for their ‘Miami Vice Nights.’

Earlier this week, the jersey’s were unveiled, and the perception was pretty good. The uniforms give a very retro, 80s, Miami Vice-inspired looks as expected. It’s entirely different from the Heat’s original and alternate jersey’s, but some fans were actually thrilled with the designs. Well, here’s some good news for those who like it then. The court is going to have a very similar font, and color scheme to match the team’s uniforms. Check it out!

The New Court

FIRST LOOK: @MiamiHEAT alternate basketball court that will be used for 14 Miami’s “Vice” Nights this season, beginning with game on Friday. pic.twitter.com/KBEc53RHWo — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 6, 2018

Along with the fans, the players also seem to be fans of the new temporary design. Heat veteran Dwayne Wade, who is playing in the final season of his career co-signed the jersey’s as ‘dope.’ Although he was a fan of their original white alternate jersey’s, he definitely feels like this years are way better. The court design is sure to be a plus as well.

The Heat will debut in their Vice designs on Friday, November 9th against the Indiana Pacers. They are hoping that the perception this season is a lot better than last year’s. They are anticipating a lot more jersey sales with the new design. Seeing as though the response has been excellent, we can’t imagine these jersey’s staying on the shelves for long. The design team did an extraordinary job meeting the demand of the fans this time around.