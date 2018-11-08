Los Angeles Rams React to Thousand Oaks Shooting

The Los Angeles Rams were shocked to find out that there was a terrible tragedy just miles away from the team’s facility on Thursday morning. CNN has reported that there were 12 victims left dead in a bar shooting in Thousand Oaks, California. The location of the tragic series of events happens to be just five miles away from where the Rams practice. Rams reporter for The Athletic, Vincent Bonsignore tweeted out that the Rams practice just nine minutes away from the crime scene.

Players of the Los Angeles Rams immediately took to Twitter to voice their concerns and express how they feel towards the victims and the events that took place. Select players like quarterback Jared Goff, Punter Johnny Hekker, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp all sent out Tweet’s first thing on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Rams Put out a Statement

Statement from the Los Angeles Rams: pic.twitter.com/sFBBsOsKWW — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 8, 2018

Jared Goff Responds

Heartbroken for our community. Thinking about everyone involved as well as friends and family of the victims. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 8, 2018

Cooper Kupp’s Thoughts and Prayers

Heartbroken. Thoughts and prayers are with the people of this community, and those that have lost loved ones. — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) November 8, 2018

Offensive Lineman Andrew Whitworth Speaks

Heart broken this morning! I’m just sorry to those affected. I don’t have words that I feel can help. But I promise to find a way to help support our community through this tragedy!

🙏🏼! — Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) November 8, 2018

Punter Johnny Hekker Reaches Out

Praying comfort and healing to those affected by this senseless shooting. Thank you to the first responders who put their lives on the line to protect and serve us every day.

Thousand Oaks is my home; I will do everything in my power to help those in need of support. — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) November 8, 2018

Linebacker Morgan Fox Sends His Condolences