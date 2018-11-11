Mark Ingram Pays Tribute to Dez Bryant in Touchdown Celebration

Mark Ingram and Dez Bryant haven’t been teammates long. Still, the New Orleans Saints running back offered a tribute to team’s new and injured wideout on Sunday. Ingram scored a touchdown on a 28-yard catch and run a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, then threw up Bryant’s famed “X” celebration.
After sitting out for the first nine weeks of the season, Bryant signed with the Saints on Wednesday. Two days later, the former Dallas Cowboys star tore his achilles tendon in practice, ending his season.
“Things was just starting to heat up for me…” Bryant tweeted after suffering the injury. “I won’t question the man upstairs… this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers.”
Ingram told Bryant the “X” would still go up.
