Markelle Fultz Trade: Kyle Korver, JR Smith To Sixers?

Markelle Fultz a Cleveland Cavalier?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are rumored to have had talks with the Philadelphia 76ers centered around Markelle Fultz, per Amico Hoops.

Fultz, the Philadelphia 76ers’ No. 1 pick out of Washington in the 2017 NBA draft has had trouble with his right shoulder almost as soon as he joined the Sixers.

Fultz played in just 14 regular season games last season.

Per a report by Philly.com’s Keith Pompey, Fultz is no longer in the Sixers’ long-term plans.

Fultz has been the subject of questions about his shoulder after shots like this from the free throw line.

This is worse than we have ever seen Fultz's free throw form look. pic.twitter.com/FhCYpNpd5b — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 13, 2018

Two weeks ago, I appeared on 97.3 ESPN Radio with Dashawn Hendrick and Josh Hennig and reported that a league source shared with me that Fultz had a motorcycle injury that hurt his shoulder.

Fultz is scheduled to visit the shoulder specialist today in New York.

Fultz had a motorcycle accident a couple of years ago, I’m told by someone in the know. I discussed that and more this evening on @973espn w/ @DashawnHendrick and @JoshHennig – https://t.co/KYrQS8aMR7#Sixers https://t.co/KAbU9yW9qw — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 13, 2018

Per Sixers Wire:

No potential trade targets from Cleveland have been named yet, but there has previously been discussion regarding the Sixers being interested in Kyle Korver to address their need for shooters.

Their salaries make a straight swap possible. JR Smith has also not been quiet about demanding to leave the Cavaliers, and could potentially be involved in a deal as well. We will update as we receive news on this story.